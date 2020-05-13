First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,228.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,324.53. The company has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

