First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $43,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.53. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

