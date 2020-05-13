First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $164.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day moving average of $147.51.

SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

