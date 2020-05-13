First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

