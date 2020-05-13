First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.89 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average is $128.07. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

