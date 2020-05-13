First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $56,000 Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 759.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,639,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 997.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,256 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in S&P Global by 1,326.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in S&P Global by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,924,000 after acquiring an additional 226,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,946,000 after purchasing an additional 219,962 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $300.68 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

