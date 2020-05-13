First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $71,000 Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Splunk by 231.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Splunk by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Splunk by 93.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $18,631,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $156.36 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average of $140.38.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $549,600.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,385,176.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,420. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

