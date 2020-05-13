First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $11,044,811,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,362,000 after buying an additional 1,675,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,419,000 after purchasing an additional 206,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,963,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

