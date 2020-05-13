First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 159,870 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.