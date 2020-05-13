First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $60,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

