First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in HP by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $3,901,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 76,828 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in HP by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

HPQ stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

