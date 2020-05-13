First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

