First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 119 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,727,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $221.26 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $248.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average is $208.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

