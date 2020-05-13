First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iqvia by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after buying an additional 454,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,680,000 after purchasing an additional 439,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after purchasing an additional 508,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.06.

IQV opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 122.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

