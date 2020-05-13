First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $289.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $300.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.85 and its 200-day moving average is $261.96.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,137 shares of company stock worth $26,406,358 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

