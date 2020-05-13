First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 499 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after buying an additional 1,080,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,696,000 after buying an additional 449,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,675 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,889 shares of company stock worth $1,655,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

