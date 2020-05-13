First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.