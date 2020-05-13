First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

