First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 498 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,689.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

