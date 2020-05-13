First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Waste Management by 50.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Waste Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 589,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,518,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 8.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 426,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,457,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

