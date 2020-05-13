First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.