First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth about $3,097,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth about $2,231,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

NYSE:FHN opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

