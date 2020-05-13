First Quadrant L P CA Invests $29,000 in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OEC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NYSE:OEC opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $520.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,287.50. Also, insider Michael Reers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,391.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862 over the last three months.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.