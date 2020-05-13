First Quadrant L P CA Sells 44,347 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,347 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

