First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,524 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,470,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $142,433,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,546 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,116,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after acquiring an additional 296,312 shares during the period.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

Shares of FRC opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

