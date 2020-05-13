First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.95

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.95 and last traded at $155.94, with a volume of 269819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 515.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDN)

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

