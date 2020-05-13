Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of FLO opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.94) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

In other news, insider Russell Cash bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £3,090 ($4,064.72).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

