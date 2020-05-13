Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 158,817 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

