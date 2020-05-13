Fox Factory Holding Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

FOXF opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $129,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

