Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) versus Shanghai Industrial (NYSE:SGHIY) Financial Survey

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Front Yard Residential and Shanghai Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential 0 2 0 0 2.00 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Front Yard Residential currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.04%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Risk & Volatility

Front Yard Residential has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Shanghai Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential $207.01 million 1.88 -$105.39 million N/A N/A Shanghai Industrial $3.88 billion 0.49 $425.29 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential -27.34% -15.47% -2.75% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Summary

Front Yard Residential beats Shanghai Industrial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for cigarette packaging, wine packaging, and high-end molded fiber products. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited also issues convertible bonds. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

