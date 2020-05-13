Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.