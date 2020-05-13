Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 161,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 126,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.