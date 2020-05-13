Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLMD opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

