Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $2.90 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.07. The company has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.