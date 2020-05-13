GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $62.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 68.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCI Liberty will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 in the last 90 days. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

