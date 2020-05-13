General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.41-3.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.26.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $62.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

