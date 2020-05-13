GFS Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,228.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

