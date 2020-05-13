Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.