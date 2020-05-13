Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Scorpio Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $261.10 million 0.30 $39.84 million $1.51 2.98 Scorpio Tankers $704.33 million 1.43 -$48.49 million ($0.94) -18.29

Global Ship Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Ship Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Ship Lease and Scorpio Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scorpio Tankers 0 2 7 0 2.78

Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 119.60%. Given Global Ship Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Scorpio Tankers.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 15.26% 11.37% 3.16% Scorpio Tankers -2.14% -0.78% -0.30%

Risk & Volatility

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Scorpio Tankers on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

