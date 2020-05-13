Godaddy Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Godaddy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James increased their target price on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

GDDY opened at $75.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $26,691.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,202,251 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

