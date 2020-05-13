GoldMint Market Capitalization Hits $848,534.79 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $848,534.79 and approximately $1,930.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004939 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.02085115 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00089532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00177620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000166 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.