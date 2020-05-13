Goodrich Petroleum Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

