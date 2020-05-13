Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

