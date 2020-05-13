Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

NYSE GDOT opened at $34.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after buying an additional 542,461 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 223,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

