GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $94,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 858.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,811 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

