GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $570,584.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,929 shares of company stock worth $5,489,886 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Twitter to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.