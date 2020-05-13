GWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,723 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $415,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJN stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.