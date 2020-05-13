GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IBERIABANK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in IBERIABANK by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 75,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its position in IBERIABANK by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 155,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 91,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

