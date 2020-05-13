GWM Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after purchasing an additional 615,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,610 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Nasdaq by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

NDAQ stock opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

