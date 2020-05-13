GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $180.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

